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Delhi Police Nab Trio For Signature Bridge Robbery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 22:05 IST

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Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three suspects involved in a robbery near the Signature Bridge, recovering stolen items and bringing a swift resolution to the crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested three individuals for a robbery near Signature Bridge.
  • The victim was robbed of his mobile phone, cash, laptop, and important documents.
  • The accused confessed to their involvement during interrogation.
  • Stolen items, including the laptop and mobile phone, were recovered by the police.
  • The arrested individuals have a history of involvement in similar criminal cases.

Delhi Police has arrested three people for allegedly robbing a 31-year-old man near Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi and recovered the stolen belongings, officials said on Saturday.

Accused Identified and Arrested

The accused have been identified as Nikhil (25), Sonu (28) and Amar (25), they said.

 

According to the police, the incident occurred on the intervening night of May 12 and 13 when the victim, Manish Kumar Mishra, was returning home on his scooter.

Near the Signature Bridge, one of the accused signalled him to stop. As soon as he halted, the accused, along with his associates, allegedly robbed him of his mobile phone, cash and a bag containing a laptop and important documents, an officer said.

Investigation and Recovery of Stolen Goods

Based on Mishra's complaint, an FIR was registered at the New Usmanpur police station, and an investigation was launched, the officer said.

A police team analysed local inputs and worked on clues gathered from the area before tracing and arresting the three accused, the police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in the robbery. At their instance, police recovered the robbed bag along with the victim's laptop, mobile phone and documents, the officials said.

Accused Have Prior Criminal Records

The police said detailed verification revealed that the accused were previously involved in multiple criminal cases of a similar nature. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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