Delhi Police Nab Trio in Hari Nagar Armed Robbery

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three suspects involved in a brazen daylight robbery in Hari Nagar, West Delhi, using advanced surveillance techniques and local intelligence.

Key Points Three individuals have been arrested for their involvement in a daylight armed robbery in Delhi's Hari Nagar.

The suspects were identified using CCTV footage and technical surveillance despite attempts to conceal their identities.

Police recovered the stolen gold 'kada', cash, and weapons used during the robbery.

One of the arrested individuals, Aman Raj, has a history of involvement in multiple criminal cases, including robbery and assault.

The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details related to the armed robbery case in Delhi.

Police arrested three people for their alleged involvement in a daylight armed robbery in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on April 4 when three masked men, armed with knives, robbed a man. Police recovered the looted gold 'kada', cash and weapons used in the crime.

A team was formed after registering a case. The team analysed footage from over 200 CCTV cameras installed in and around the area and tracked the movement of the accused before and after the incident.

Investigation and Arrests

"Despite the accused concealing their identities and using a motorcycle with an obscured registration number, police relied on technical surveillance and local intelligence to identify them," a senior officer said.

Subsequently, raids were conducted at multiple locations across Delhi, leading to the arrest of three accused -- Om Karan alias Golu (22), Aman Raj (35) and Krish alias Krishna (19), he said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crime.

"Aman Raj was found to be involved in multiple criminal cases, including robbery and assault. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.