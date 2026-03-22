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Three Arrested in Shastri Nagar Robbery: How Police Cracked the Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 22, 2026 14:27 IST

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals involved in a brazen Rs 23 lakh robbery near Shastri Nagar Metro station, uncovering an insider plot and recovering a significant portion of the stolen funds.

Key Points

  • Three men arrested for robbing a transport company employee of Rs 23 lakh near Shastri Nagar Metro station in Delhi.
  • The robbery was planned based on an insider tip-off regarding the movement of cash.
  • Delhi Police have recovered Rs 15.95 lakh of the stolen Rs 23 lakh and are searching for the remaining suspect and cash.
  • The arrested individuals have a history of involvement in other criminal cases.

Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a transport company employee of Rs 23 lakh at gunpoint near Shastri Nagar Metro station in north Delhi, police said. They said the robbery was executed at an insider tip-off.

On February 23, Kuldeep Sharma, 28, collected the cash from Keshav Puram and was returning to his office in Kishanganj on a motorcycle.

 

Around 7.40 pm, two men on a motorcycle intercepted him near the metro station, pointed a gun at him, and fled with the cash bag, the police said.

CCTV footage showed that the two robbers had been following Sharma all along, with a third separating midway.

He was later identified as Kalaram, a Rajasthan native, who remains at large, the police said.

The police arrested one of the riders, 31-year-old Monu, from Bhalswa Dairy on March 9, with a pistol, a live cartridge, and Rs 3.95 lakh in cash on him.

"Monu and the absconding accused had planned the robbery after receiving information about the movement of cash. He also arranged the weapon and the motorcycle used in the crime," an officer said.

Based on Monu's confession, police also nabbed Sandeep, 39, one of the two riders who had accosted Sharma, in Mangolpuri on March 19. He was found to have Rs 5 lakh cash on him from the loot.

Another man, Sagar, 30, was apprehended at their instance, leading to the recovery of another Rs 7 lakh.

Recovery and Ongoing Investigation

"In total, Rs 15.95 lakh has been recovered so far. Efforts are underway to arrest the missing accused and recover the remaining amount," the officer said.

Police said the accused persons have prior involvement in multiple criminal cases.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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