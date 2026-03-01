HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » YouTuber Murdered in Bhubaneswar; Three Arrested

YouTuber Murdered in Bhubaneswar; Three Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2026 13:31 IST

x

A Bhubaneswar YouTuber was tragically stabbed to death, prompting a swift police response and the arrest of three individuals as the investigation into the motive continues.

Key Points

  • YouTuber Rahul Maharana was allegedly stabbed to death in Bhubaneswar.
  • The incident occurred in GGP Colony under Mancheswar police station jurisdiction.
  • Police have arrested three suspects and seized a knife used in the crime.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the YouTuber's murder.

A YouTuber has been allegedly stabbed to death in Bhubaneswar, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in GGP Colony under the jurisdiction of Mancheswar police station around 10 pm on Saturday, and the deceased was identified as Rahul Maharana, a resident of Palasuni locality in the city.

 

Maharana was attacked with a sharp weapon following an altercation with the trio, an officer said.

He was left in a pool of blood and locals rescued him and took him to a nearby private hospital. He was then shifted to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Arrests Made in YouTuber Murder Case

Police scrutinised the CCTV footage of the area and arrested the three persons, and seized a knife used in the crime, he said, adding further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the murder.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimecrime&Terror

RELATED STORIES

YouTuber Salim Wastik Stabbed in Ghaziabad Office
YouTuber Salim Wastik Stabbed in Ghaziabad Office
YouTuber Salim Wastik Stabbed in Ghaziabad, Condition Critical
YouTuber Salim Wastik Stabbed in Ghaziabad, Condition Critical
YouTuber Stabbed in Ghaziabad, CM Orders Action
YouTuber Stabbed in Ghaziabad, CM Orders Action
16 Arrested in Odisha Over Mob Killing, Child Lifting Suspicion
Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away: What Happened to the Popular Social Media Star?
Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away: What Happened to the Popular Social Media Star?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai1:03

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran0:15

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO