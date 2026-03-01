YouTuber Murdered in Bhubaneswar; Three Arrested

A Bhubaneswar YouTuber was tragically stabbed to death, prompting a swift police response and the arrest of three individuals as the investigation into the motive continues.

Key Points YouTuber Rahul Maharana was allegedly stabbed to death in Bhubaneswar.

The incident occurred in GGP Colony under Mancheswar police station jurisdiction.

Police have arrested three suspects and seized a knife used in the crime.

An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the YouTuber's murder.

A YouTuber has been allegedly stabbed to death in Bhubaneswar, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in GGP Colony under the jurisdiction of Mancheswar police station around 10 pm on Saturday, and the deceased was identified as Rahul Maharana, a resident of Palasuni locality in the city.

Maharana was attacked with a sharp weapon following an altercation with the trio, an officer said.

He was left in a pool of blood and locals rescued him and took him to a nearby private hospital. He was then shifted to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Arrests Made in YouTuber Murder Case

Police scrutinised the CCTV footage of the area and arrested the three persons, and seized a knife used in the crime, he said, adding further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the murder.