Home  » News » Saharanpur trio arrested over controversial social media post

Saharanpur trio arrested over controversial social media post

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 06, 2026 19:17 IST

Three individuals in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested for posting an objectionable video on Instagram, prompting swift police action and legal proceedings.

Key Points

  • Three individuals were arrested in Saharanpur for allegedly posting an objectionable video on Instagram.
  • The arrests followed police receiving information about the video's circulation on social media.
  • The accused have been identified as Rudraksh, Prashant Rana, and Amit Rana, all residents of Saharanpur district.
  • The individuals are being presented before a court after completion of legal procedures.

Three persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly posting an objectionable video on Instagram in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, police said.

Station House Officer Nanauta Naveen Kumar Saini told PTI that the accused were arrested after police received information about the circulation of the video on social media.

 

The accused have been identified as Rudraksh (28), Prashant Rana (27) and Amit Rana. All residents of Saharanpur district, Saini said.

The accused are being produced before a court after necessary legal formalities, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
