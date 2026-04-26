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Three Arrested In Delhi For Illegal Pharma Drug Supply

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 26, 2026 16:30 IST

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Delhi Police dismantled an illegal pharmaceutical drug network, arresting three medical representatives involved in supplying banned substances across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrests three individuals involved in supplying banned pharmaceutical drugs.
  • The accused worked as medical representatives for pharmaceutical firms.
  • Police recovered Alprazolam tablets, Tramadol capsules, and Codeine-laced cough syrup.
  • The accused confessed to procuring and supplying banned drugs for monetary gain.
  • Investigations are ongoing to identify suppliers and end users of the illegal drug network.

Delhi Police has arrested three men for their alleged involvement in an illegal network supplying banned and controlled pharmaceutical drugs across Delhi and the NCR, an official said on Sunday.

The police arrested Rahul, 29, Mohammad Akram alias Rajesh, 28, and Suraj Prasad, 36. They were working as medical representatives with different pharmaceutical firms, the officer said. said.

 

Breakthrough in Illegal Drug Supply Investigation

The breakthrough came after the police received information about the accused, Rahul, who was allegedly involved in the syndicate, police said.

Acting on the input, a team laid a trap and apprehended him from Uttam Nagar while he was travelling on a scooter. During the search, police recovered a substantial quantity of psychotropic substances and controlled medicines from his possession, they said.

Subsequently, based on his disclosure, his associates, Akram and Prasad, were also arrested.

Seized Contraband and Ongoing Investigation

The recovered contraband includes 1,461.6 grams of Alprazolam tablets, 1,806 grams of capsules containing Tramadol and other substances, and 12,000 ml of Codeine-laced cough syrup.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were involved in procuring and supplying banned pharmaceutical drugs to users and other individuals for monetary gain, police said.

Police suspect that the accused were part of a larger network engaged in the illegal distribution of controlled medicines. Efforts are underway to identify their suppliers as well as the end users, the officer said.

"Mobile phones of all the accused have been seized and are being examined. Call detail records and financial transactions are also being analysed to trace the network and establish linkages," the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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