Interstate Psychotropic Drug Supply Network Busted in Delhi

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate drug network, arresting four individuals and seizing a substantial quantity of psychotropic medicines, disrupting the illegal supply chain.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police busted an interstate network involved in the illegal supply of psychotropic drugs, leading to four arrests.

The operation seized a large consignment of banned substances, including Alprazolam and Rexogesic injections.

The drug network spanned multiple states, including Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

Accused individuals were apprehended during a planned delivery near Yudhishthar Setu in Delhi.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the drug trafficking operation.

The Delhi Police has busted an interstate network involved in the illegal supply of psychotropic medicines and arrested four people while seizing a consignment of banned drugs, an official said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Salman Khan of Punjab's Patiala, Vipin Kumar Pal of Delhi, and Abdul Rehman and Ravi Garg, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

On March 7, a police team deployed received inputs that Vipin Kumar Pal was involved in the illegal supply of psychotropic medicines such as Alprazolam and Tramadol, the police said.

Police were informed that Pal would deliver a consignment to Salman Khan near Yudhishthar Setu towards Kashmere Gate between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm.

"Acting on the tip-off, the team laid a trap near the Yamuna bridge. At around 8.25 pm, Pal was spotted standing on the footpath with a plastic sack," said the police officer.

Shortly afterwards, Salman Khan arrived at the spot in an auto-rickshaw. As Vipin handed over the sack to Salman, the police team apprehended both of them.

Upon checking the sack, police recovered a carton containing 100 boxes of Alprazolam tablets (0.5 mg). A total of 59,925 tablets weighing about 8.09 kg were seized from their possession.

Investigation and Further Arrests

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that the consignment had been arranged through Abdul Rehman from Muzaffarnagar and was meant to be delivered to another associate in Punjab.

"Subsequently, Rehan and Ravi Garg were arrested on March 13. A search of their rented accommodation in Muzaffarnagar led to the recovery of 2,000 Rexogesic (Buprenorphine) injections weighing around eight kg. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway," the officer added.