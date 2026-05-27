Three Arrested For Haj Pilgrimage Fraud In Uttar Pradesh

Three individuals have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly defrauding several people by promising to arrange their Haj pilgrimage, highlighting the importance of verifying travel arrangements.

Key Points Three individuals have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly defrauding people with false promises of arranging Haj pilgrimages.

The accused allegedly collected approximately Rs 8.06 lakh from multiple individuals under the guise of facilitating their Haj pilgrimage.

After collecting the money, the accused neither arranged the promised Haj pilgrimage nor returned the funds to the victims.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested three people for allegedly cheating several persons on the pretext of arranging Haj pilgrimage.

Details of the Haj Pilgrimage Fraud

According to the police, a case in connection with the alleged fraud was registered at the Kithore police station on October 16, 2025.

The complaint alleged that the accused -- Jabbar, his wife Najma, and Razia -- collected around Rs 8.06 lakh from the complainant and several others after promising to arrange their Haj pilgrimage.

However, after taking the money, the accused neither facilitated the pilgrimage nor returned the amount, the police said.

Arrest and Investigation

Following an investigation into the case, the three accused were arrested on Wednesday, the police added.

The arrested persons were identified as Jabbar, son of Zarif and a resident of Jadauda village under Kithore police station limits; Najma, wife of Jabbar; and Razia, daughter of Sabu and a resident of Rafiq Nagar in Hapur district.

Legal Proceedings

The police said a case had been registered against the accused under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and they were produced before a court after completion of legal formalities. The court sent them to 14 days' judicial custody.