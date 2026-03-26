Job Promise Turns to Trafficking: Four Arrested in Saharanpur

Four individuals have been arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for trafficking a woman after deceiving her with a job offer, highlighting the ongoing issue of human trafficking in the region.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Four individuals arrested in Saharanpur for alleged human trafficking.

The victim was lured with a false job offer in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman was allegedly sold for Rs 1.5 lakh and then confined and abused.

Police acted on a tip-off to apprehend the suspects near Haroda overbridge.

Four individuals have been arrested for allegedly trafficking a woman after luring her with the promise of a job in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, police said on Thursday.

Gagalheri police station Station House Officer Amit Nagar said that a case was registered on Wednesday based on a written complaint filed by the victim.

According to the complaint, the accused - identified as Lata, a resident of Rishikesh; Rahul from Gagalheri; and Aadesh from Behat - deceived the woman with a job offer and subsequently sold her to a man named Noman, alias Ajju, for Rs 1.5 lakh.

The officer explained that when the victim realised what had happened and protested, she was allegedly confined in a house where she was abused and threatened with death by the accused.

Acting on the directions of senior officials, a police team arrested the four suspects on Wednesday evening beneath the Haroda overbridge after receiving a tip-off, he said.