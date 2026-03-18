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Noida Man Arrested for Rs 12 Lakh Travel Package Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 19:43 IST

A Noida man has been arrested for running a sophisticated online travel package scam, defrauding victims of approximately Rs 12 lakh through fake deals advertised on social media.

Key Points

  • A man in Noida has been arrested for allegedly defrauding people of Rs 12 lakh through fake travel packages.
  • The accused used social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to advertise attractive, but fraudulent, tour packages.
  • Victims were persuaded to transfer money for bookings that were later cancelled by the accused, who then claimed the refunds.
  • The accused, identified as Aditya Raj, was arrested with three mobile phones and a laptop in his possession, and further investigation is underway.

The cyber crime police in Noida have arrested a man for allegedly duping people of around Rs 12 lakh by offering fake tour and travel packages through social media, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Aditya Raj, was arrested from Amrapali Society by the Cyber Police team, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shavya Goyal said.

 

According to police, the accused lured victims by posting advertisements on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Google, offering attractive tour packages for destinations including Singapore, Nepal, Vietnam and Europe.

When contacted, he would share details of the packages and falsely claim that bookings had been confirmed, persuading victims to transfer money into his personal bank account, the police said.

He would then cancel the tickets and claim refunds for himself, thereby cheating multiple victims, they added.

The police said the accused has so far defrauded people of approximately Rs 12 lakh. Three mobile phones and a laptop were recovered from his possession.

Further investigation in the case is underway, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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