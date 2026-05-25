Three AIADMK rebel MLAs tender resignation, likely to join Vijay govt

The three were among the 25 legislators who voted in support of the TVK government during the floor test this month, defying the party diktat.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay speaks in state assembly in Chennai, May 12, 2026. Photograph: @TNDIPRNEWS X/ANI Photo

Three All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislators who were part of the rebel group led by C Ve Shanmugam and SP Velumani, met Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker JC D Prabhakar on Monday and tendered their resignation.

Key Points The three rebel legislators called on the TN speaker before submitting their resignations.

Later, they met TVK minister Aadhav Arjuna at his chamber.

The three were among the 25 legislators who voted in support of the TVK government during the floor test this month, defying the party diktat.

The three legislators -- Maragatham Kumaravel, who won from Maduranthakam, Sathyabama from Dharapuram, and Jayakumar, who got elected from Perundurai assembly constituency -- on AIADMK tickets, called on the Speaker at the secretariat in Chennai and submitted their resignations.

Shortly thereafter, they met Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) minister Aadhav Arjuna at his chamber.

They are likely to join the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government in the state.

The three were among the 25 legislators who voted in support of the TVK government during the floor test this month, defying the party diktat.