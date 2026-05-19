If AIADMK joins TVK govt...: CPI-M's warning to Vijay

The CPI-M has warned it may withdraw its support for the TVK government in Tamil Nadu if the ruling party accommodates the AIADMK rebel faction in its Cabinet, potentially destabilising the government.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay meets AIADMK MLA CV Shanmugam, in Chennai. Photograph: @TNDIPRNEWS/X

Key Points CPI-M may withdraw support from the TVK government if AIADMK rebels are accommodated in the Cabinet.

Support was initially extended to prevent President's rule and avoid BJP's 'backdoor entry'.

CPI-M believes inducting AIADMK rebels would contradict the people's verdict.

The TVK government passed a floor test with support from AIADMK rebels and other parties on May 13, 2026.

In the event of ruling TVK accommodating the rebel faction of the AIADMK in the Cabinet, the CPI-M will reconsider its stand of support to the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government, CPI-M State Secretary P Shanmugam said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Tiruvarur, Shanmugam said the basis for extending support to the TVK is to prevent imposition of President's rule and thereby not allow the "backdoor entry of the BJP's rule."

Key Reasons For CPI-M's Initial Support

Two other factors were also considered while extending support and one of them is Tamil Nadu is not ready for another election immediately and the people's verdict went against both the DMK and AIADMK-led fronts.

He said: "No party got a majority and TVK emerged as the single largest majority and so, only they have the scope to form the government and thus, with the idea of facilitating governance by a party elected by the people, the Left parties and the VCK extended support to the TVK from outside and it formed the government."

Potential Impact Of AIADMK Alliance

Getting support from the AIADMK or inducting the members of the AIADMK rebel group in the Cabinet will go against the verdict of the people and also the TVK's goal of clean governance.

Furthermore, he said: "I think the TVK will not go to that extent (of accommodating AIADMK rebel group in the Cabinet) and in the event of the TVK taking a stand of accommodating the AIADMK rebel group in the Council of Ministers, the CPI-M will then reconsider its stand of support to the TVK."

On May 13, 2026, the TVK government sailed through the floor test in TN Assembly with ease as 25 AIADMK rebels supported the government in addition to support from MLA Kamaraj expelled from the AMMK, Left parties, VCK, and the IUML.