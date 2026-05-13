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Home  » News » TN floor test: Cong, Left support TVK; DMK abstains, AIADMK Split

TN floor test: Cong, Left support TVK; DMK abstains, AIADMK Split

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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Last updated on: May 13, 2026 11:51 IST

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The C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu underwent a critical confidence vote, revealing key political alliances and potential shifts in the state's governance.

C Joseph Vijay

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay speaks at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in Chennai. Photograph: @TNDIPRNEWS/X

Key Points

  • The TVK government in Tamil Nadu, led by C Joseph Vijay, faced a crucial confidence vote in the state assembly.
  • Several parties, including Congress, CPI, CPI-M, VCK, and IUML, extended their support to the TVK government during the floor test.
  • A faction of AIADMK MLAs, opposed to party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, announced their support for the TVK government.
  • The BJP declared its stance as 'neutral' during the confidence vote proceedings in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
  • The vote of confidence was conducted following Governor RV Arlekar's directive to hold it on or before May 13.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay won floor test in Tamil Nadu assembly after AIADMK's rebel faction voted for him despite EPS' warning. 

Key Political Parties' Stance

Congress, CPI , CPI-M, VCK and IUML extended support to the government while the BJP said its stand was "neutral." Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK, which has four MLAs, said it was "abstaining."

Earlier, Chief Minister Vijay moved a resolution seeking the confidence vote. Floor leaders of the respective parties were allowed to speak first.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami opposed the Vijay-led government in the proceedings.

The party's rebel leader S P Velumani declared support to TVK government, even as the Palaniswami faction opposed him.

The main opposition party, DMK, staged a walkout and abstained from taking part in the voting.

Governor's Directive and Assembly Strength

The vote of confidence was being held in the House in lines with Governor RV Arlekar's directions to hold it on or before May 13.

The ruling TVK has an overall strength of 107, including the Speaker who may not vote.

The party's Tirupattur MLA, R Seenivasa Sethupathy won't be able to cast his vote following a High Court ruling in a case filed by his rival DMK candidate, who lost to the TVK legislator by one vote in the April 23 polls.

Support for the TVK Government

The ruling party has the support of five Congress MLAs. Besides, CPI, CPI-M, VCK and IUML -- with two MLAs each, have already announced their outside support to the maiden TVK government.

AIADMK Faction's Support

Further, a section of AIADMK MLAs, about 30 of them who are led by senior leaders SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam and opposed to party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, have announced support to the government.

Those AIADMK MLAs owing allegiance to Palaniswami have said that they will vote against the government and warned that anti-defection would apply to party MLAs going against the diktat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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