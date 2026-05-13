'Vijay Not Only Had Star Power. He Had Timing'

'Vijay entered politics at a much better age compared to Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan. His fans are young and he has at least 2-3 decades ahead of him.'

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay speaks in state assembly in Chennai, May 12, 2026. Photograph: @TNDIPRNEWS X/ANI Photo

Key Points 'Voters will wait for him to deliver and may forgive him for any shortcomings'

'The first eighteen months are likely to be uneven'

'TVK must become a party, not merely an electoral extension of Vijay's charisma'

"TVK's ideology commits it to state autonomy, but a centralising BJP government will probe that commitment. Whether Vijay defends the Dravidian inheritance when it becomes inconvenient will reveal whether his ideological claim was a campaign instrument or a governing principle," says Vignesh Karthik K R, author of The Dravidian Pathway: How The DMK Redefined Power And Identity In South India and Caste and Crisis of Dignity.

"A document on a web site is one thing. A politics willing to defend that document under pressure is another," Dr. Karthik tells Rediff's Archana Masih, discussing the Vijay phenomena that has swept Tamil Nadu and the challenges that lie ahead for the mega-star chief minister.

What challenges lie ahead for the TVK in governing Tamil Nadu?

TVK faces three challenges, each more difficult than the last.

The first is fiscal. The manifesto promises borrowed from the YSRCP welfare model, including monthly allowances, free LPG, marriage gold and saris, are expensive.

The party offered no convincing account of how these commitments would be funded. Tamil Nadus fiscal position is not fragile, but it is not limitless. Some promises will almost certainly be diluted, delayed or implemented at a smaller scale.

Every government does this, but Vijay has won partly on the promise of delivery. But again going by the kind of support he enjoys, I think the voters will wait for him to deliver and may even forgive him for any shortcomings.

The second is administrative. TVK legislators are mostly first timers: Celebrities, fan club functionaries, defectors and candidates with limited legislative experience.

Tamil Nadu's bureaucracy has long operated within a two party political structure. The everyday relationships between ministers, district officials, party intermediaries and local networks will have to be built almost from scratch.

Competent governance is possible if the right bureaucrats are chosen and given autonomy, but the political layer around them will be learning in real time. Coalition partners may also demand portfolios and patronage. The first eighteen months are likely to be uneven.

The third challenge is institutional. TVK must become a party, not merely an electoral extension of Vijay's charisma. Its new legislators will acquire political capital simply by holding office, but that does not automatically produce ideological coherence, cadre discipline or organisational depth.

Over five years, they may become politicians by some on-the-job learning. The question is whether this can congeal into a durable party with district structures, civil society relationships and a second rung leadership, or whether it remains dependent on one mans magnetism.

The federal test will arrive early. TVK's ideology commits it to state autonomy, but a centralising BJP government will probe that commitment. Whether Vijay defends the Dravidian inheritance when it becomes inconvenient will reveal whether his ideological claim was a campaign instrument or a governing principle.

A document on a web site is one thing. A politics willing to defend that document under pressure is another.

IMAGE: Vijay takes the oath as a member of the assembly from the Perambur constituency in Chennai, May 11, 2026. Photograph: @TNDIPRNEWS X/ANI Photo

What did Vijay do differently from Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth?

Vijay entered politics at a much better age compared to Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan.

His fans are still young and he has at least 2-3 decades ahead of him if not more.

Apart from this, Vijay did three things differently.

First, he built the vehicle before the election. TVK was registered in 2024. Although the least among the competitors, he spent the period before polling doing visible political work: Rallies, candidate selection and ideological positioning.

Rajinikanth hesitated for years and never entered the field.

Kamal Haasan launched a party but often treated it as an extension of his public intellectual persona rather than a hard electoral machine.

Vijay did the basic political work that the other two avoided.

Second, he made a legible ideological claim. Kamal offered technocratic centrism with anti-corruption gestures, but without a deep anchoring in Tamil Nadu's dominant political tradition.

Rajini's idiom was vague spiritualism. Vijay, by contrast, placed himself inside the Dravidian conversation. TVK named Periyar, state autonomy, the two language policy, rationalism and proportional social justice. Whether this commitment is sincere remains open to contestation. But it was politically intelligible in a language voters already understood.

This mattered enormously. Kamal and Rajini asked voters to enter a new conversation with them. Vijay told voters he was the rightful heir to a conversation they were already inside. That is a much smaller cognitive distance.

The third factor is timing. Vijay arrived when space had opened for a non DMK pole. The AIADMK was at its weakest in a decade. NTK's protest vote was available for absorption. A younger cohort had not been effectively politicised by the Dravidian majors.

Kamal in 2019 and Rajini in 2017 to 2018 faced a very different landscape, with the AIADMK still carrying residual Jayalalithaa authority and the DMK on the rise.

Vijay had not only star power. He had timing, and in politics timing is often useful.

IMAGE: Dravid Munnetra Kazagham President and then Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin campaigns for the assembly election in Pudukkottai, April 11, 2026. Photograph: @mkstalin X/ANI Photo

How do you assess M K Stalin's defeat in his own seat?

Stalin's defeat in Kolathur should not be read merely as one more detail in a statewide wave. It belongs in a different register. Wave elections are blunt instruments. They punish individuals whose personal records do not warrant punishment.

Stalin is the clearest Tamil example of that in 2026. The DMK's failure to read the new political mood, its weak engagement with younger voters, its thinning ideological transmission, and its inability to defend its claim to the Dravidian inheritance against Vijay's rival claim cannot be reduced to Stalin's individual record as chief minister.

On governance, his record remains defensible and in several areas distinguished: Strong growth, institutionalised welfare, expanded health and education provision, and a serious federal voice on questions many other state governments avoided.

He did not deserve to lose his own seat given the kind of constituency development work he has done too.

But constituency verdicts in wave elections often operate symbolically. The Kolathur voter was not simply judging Stalin the local representative or even Stalin the administrator.

The vote appears to have become a statement about the DMK as a project not because it did not deliver but because a charismatic challenger asked for a chance and convinced an impatient youth population that this is a once in a fifty-year election.

The task in hand for the impatient population seemed easier and quick compared the long and tedious work that politics often is about.

That does not make the defeat personal in the narrow sense. It makes it historically significant nevertheless.

Tamil Nadu's electoral history may treat Stalin's Kolathur loss with more sympathy than immediate commentary is likely to allow.

What does this verdict forebode for the DMK and AIADMK?

The DMK and AIADMK face very different crises. Their seat counts may look symmetrical, but their problems are not.

For the DMK, the diagnosis is uncomfortable because the party was not punished for administrative failure. It governed competently. It presided over strong growth, deepened the welfare state, expanded health and education provision. The cash reached people. The political argument behind the cash did not.

That is the heart of the DMK's problem. The party failed to transmit the distinction between welfare as entitlement and welfare as benefit. It did not sufficiently convert Urimai (rights) into a living political language at the household level.

The cultural infrastructure that once carried such arguments, including small magazines, halls, reading rooms and cadre conversations in district towns, has thinned dramatically. The DMK governed as if that infrastructure still worked. It no longer does.

The deeper challenge is that the DMK has lost a battle on its own terrain. If Vijay had run as a non-Dravidian outsider, the party could have responded by restating its old ideological claims. But Vijay has positioned himself as a successor within the Dravidian tradition.

The DMK must now defend not only its governance record, but its legitimacy as the principal carrier of Periyar's politics. It has to show that it is more than a dynastified custodian of an inherited movement. That is a harder task than rebuilding an electoral campaign. It requires rebuilding a claim.

The AIADMK's problem is even more structural. EPS (AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami) deserves credit for keeping the party alive after Jayalalithaa's death, the succession crisis, factional warfare, the 2021 defeat and the 2024 parliamentary collapse.

A party without real cadre depth would not have survived that sequence. But what has survived is specific: The dominant caste core in the Kongu belt, the southern Thevar belt and parts of Vanniyar territory.

What the AIADMK has lost is the cross caste popular vote that once made MGR and Jayalalithaa statewide figures. That segment has moved to Vijay. The AIADMK now risks becoming a dominant caste regional party that retains Dravidian symbols, but no longer carries the broad populist energy that once defined it.

Whether this is the floor from which it rebuilds or the beginning of a longer decline will be settled over the next five years. Its task is harder than the DMK's because it has less ideological and social breadth left to rebuild from.

In other words, in varying degrees, both the DMK and AIADMK converted the Dravidian movement into the Dravidian Model and that model produced growth, development, rights and welfare.

However, this transformation has not been communicated to a generation of beneficiaries let alone convince them. Neither did the DMK and the AIADMK approach the election as a movement, but as complacent parties one that has just delivered and one that has previously delivered good governments.

IMAGE: Vijay meets former chief minister M K Stalin at his residence in Chennai, May 11, 2026. Photograph: DMK/ANI Video Grab

Is this similar to AAP's victory in Delhi in 2015?

There is a surface resemblance: An outsider party, a charismatic leader, a younger cohort disenchanted with established alternatives, and a result that exceeded most pre poll expectations.

But structurally, the two disruptions are very different.

AAP positioned itself outside existing political traditions. Kejriwal's appeal was anti-political and anti-corruption. It drew energy from the Anna Hazare movement and presented itself as a rupture with both the Congress and BJP.

Vijay has done almost the opposite. He has located TVK inside a sixty year tradition, placed Periyar at the head of its ideological roster, and formally adopted the federalist, linguistic and social justice positions associated with Dravidian politics.

AAP's message was: the existing room is corrupt, and we must build a new one.

Vijay's message is different: The present occupants have drifted from the rooms founding commitments, and we are the rightful inheritors.

That makes Vijay's challenge custodial rather than purely insurgent. AAP challenged the Congress by offering an alternative political register from outside the Congress tradition.

Vijay challenges the DMK by claiming to be the more legitimate keeper of a tradition the DMK has long carried. One asks whether another politics is possible. The other asks who deserves to inherit an existing politics.

The political economies are also different. AAP rose in a Delhi where Congress dominance had been hollowing out and the BJP was the principal national beneficiary of that decline.

Vijay has risen in a Tamil Nadu where the Dravidian model still has substantial developmental achievements to its name.

What has weakened is not the record of governance alone, but the transmission of its meaning. This is less like the founding of a new politics and more like a sudden takeover within an old one.