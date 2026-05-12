'EPS wanted to form govt with DMK': AIADMK faction supports Vijay

A faction within the AIADMK has pledged its support to the TVK government in Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: AIADMK MLA C Ve Shanmugam speaks to media in Chennai. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points AIADMK faction led by Velumani and Shanmugam to support the TVK government.

Shanmugam alleges Palaniswami wanted to form a government with DMK support.

The faction opposes any alliance with the DMK, citing AIADMK's founding principles.

Shanmugam demands Palaniswami convene a party general council meeting.

AIADMK secured 47 seats in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

AIADMK faction led by senior MLAs S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam on Tuesday said that they have decided to support the TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

AIADMK Faction's Decision To Support TVK Government

Speaking to reporters, Shanmugam said they would be meeting CM Vijay this afternoon to provide a letter supporting his government.

He also alleged that party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami wanted to form a government with the support of DMK.

"We opposed his (Palaniswami) decision, since AIADMK was formed only to defeat DMK," he added.

Shanmugam also demanded that Palaniswami should immediately convene the party's general council meeting.

AIADMK won 47 seats in the recently held assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.