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Home  » News » 'EPS wanted to form govt with DMK': AIADMK faction supports Vijay

'EPS wanted to form govt with DMK': AIADMK faction supports Vijay

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 12, 2026 10:34 IST

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A faction within the AIADMK has pledged its support to the TVK government in Tamil Nadu.

CV Shanmugham

IMAGE: AIADMK MLA C Ve Shanmugam speaks to media in Chennai. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • AIADMK faction led by Velumani and Shanmugam to support the TVK government.
  • Shanmugam alleges Palaniswami wanted to form a government with DMK support.
  • The faction opposes any alliance with the DMK, citing AIADMK's founding principles.
  • Shanmugam demands Palaniswami convene a party general council meeting.
  • AIADMK secured 47 seats in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

AIADMK faction led by senior MLAs S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam on Tuesday said that they have decided to support the TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

AIADMK Faction's Decision To Support TVK Government

Speaking to reporters, Shanmugam said they would be meeting CM Vijay this afternoon to provide a letter supporting his government. 

He also alleged that party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami wanted to form a government with the support of DMK.

"We opposed his (Palaniswami) decision, since AIADMK was formed only to defeat DMK," he added.

Shanmugam also demanded that Palaniswami should immediately convene the party's general council meeting.

AIADMK won 47 seats in the recently held assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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