US Confirms Killing of Iranian Navy Chief Tangsiri in Israeli Strike

Admiral Alireza Tangsiri was accused of leading efforts to disrupt maritime trade, including actions affecting the Strait of Hormuz.

IMAGE: Admiral Alireza Tangsiri. Photograph: X

Key Points IRGC Navy chief Admiral Alireza Tangsiri was killed in an Israeli airstrike, confirmed by US CENTCOM.

CENTCOM said his death improves regional security, citing attacks on ships and civilian casualties under his command.

Tangsiri had been under US sanctions since 2019, with additional penalties in 2024 over drone programmes.

US claims 92% of Iran's large naval vessels destroyed under Operation Epic Fury.

Israel also confirmed killing intelligence chief Hanam Rezaei in strikes on Bandar Abbas.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Thursday that Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGC-N), was killed in an Israeli airstrike, marking a significant development in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

In a statement, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the elimination of Tangsiri 'makes the region safer', asserting that the IRGC-N under his leadership had harassed merchant vessels, attacked ships using drones and missiles, and caused civilian casualties.

The statement noted that Tangsiri was designated a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Treasury in 2019, with additional sanctions imposed in 2024 over drone development.

Iranian Navy Lost 92% of Large Ships: US

'The death of the IRGC-N commander, Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, in an Israeli airstrike makes the region safer. Tangsiri commanded the IRGC-N for eight years, during which the force harassed thousands of merchant mariners, attacked hundreds of vessels using one-way attack drones and missiles, and killed numerous civilians,' the statement read.

The CENTCOM chief added that since the launch of Operation Epic Fury, a US-led campaign against Iran's naval forces, '92% of the large ships in the Iranian Navy have been eliminated', leaving the IRGC-N largely incapable of projecting power in the region or beyond.

He warned that US military strikes would continue and urged Iranian personnel in the IRGC-N to abandon their posts to avoid further harm.

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the elimination of top IRGC Navy leadership, including Tangsiri and the head of its Intelligence Division, Hanam Rezaei.

Who was Admiral Alireza Tangsiri

In a post on X, the IDF said the Israeli Air Force, acting on precise intelligence from Military Intelligence and the Navy's Intelligence Branch, carried out overnight strikes in Bandar Abbas.

The IDF stated that Tangsiri played key roles, including overseeing maritime operations and coordinating Iranian military activities in the Gulf region.

He was also accused of leading efforts to disrupt maritime trade, including actions affecting the Strait of Hormuz.

Rezaei was described as a central figure in maritime intelligence, responsible for intelligence gathering and coordination with regional intelligence organisations.

According to the IDF, the operation is part of a broader campaign targeting Iranian commanders, dealing a significant blow to the IRGC's command and control systems and its maritime operational capabilities.