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Delhi House Burglary: Thieves Steal Cash And Gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 22:23 IST

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Delhi police are investigating a burglary in Model Town where thieves broke into a house and stole cash and gold jewellery, prompting a search for the suspects.

Key Points

  • A burglary occurred in the Model Town area of Delhi, with thieves stealing cash and gold jewellery.
  • The theft was reported to the Model Town police station on May 26.
  • The accused broke the lock of the inner gate to gain entry.
  • Police have formed teams and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

Police has registered a burglary case in the Model Town area after unidentified persons allegedly broke into a house and decamped with Rs 2.5 lakh in cash along with gold jewellery, officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police Investigate House Burglary

Police said they received a complaint about the theft at the Model Town police station in northwest Delhi around 4:45 pm on May 26.

 

The complainant alleged that the accused broke the lock of the inner gate of his residence and stole cash and gold jewellery before fleeing, police said.

Police have formed teams to investigate the case and are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the accused.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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