Three Arrested In Delhi Theft Case; Jewellery Recovered

Delhi Police have successfully solved a theft case in Bindapur, arresting three individuals and recovering a significant amount of stolen jewellery, cash, and old coins.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested three individuals, including a jeweller, in connection with a theft in Bindapur.

The stolen items included gold and silver jewellery, along with cash amounting to Rs 73,800.

Accused Aakash Yadav was identified through CCTV footage analysis.

The stolen silver was melted and sold to a jeweller in Karol Bagh for Rs 5.10 lakh.

Police recovered melted silver, cash, gold ornaments, silver anklets, toe rings, and old coins from the accused.

The Delhi Police has arrested three persons including a jeweller in connection with a theft in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area and recovered melted silver, cash, gold and silver jewellery, and old coins worth lakhs, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Harsh Prasad (20), Aakash Yadav (19) and jeweller Rajesh Kumar Kataria (54), he said.

According to police, an e-FIR was registered on April 28 after a complainant reported that unknown persons had stolen gold and silver jewellery along with Rs 73,800 in cash from his residence.

Investigation and Arrests in the Delhi Theft Case

During investigation, police analysed CCTV footage from the locality and spotted a man entering the complainant's house and remaining inside for around two hours before leaving.

The suspect was later identified as Aakash.

"A team apprehended Aakash from Najafgarh on April 29. During interrogation, he disclosed the involvement of Harsh, following which the latter was arrested from his residence," a senior police officer said.

Recovery of Stolen Goods and Cash

Police said the accused revealed that the stolen silver was melted and sold to a jeweller in Karol Bagh for Rs 5.10 lakh. Acting on the disclosure, police apprehended the jeweller and recovered a 2.433 kg melted silver brick.

Around Rs 5.58 lakh in cash, gold ornaments, silver anklets, toe rings and 198 old Indian and foreign coins were recovered from the accused, they added.