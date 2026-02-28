HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Shopkeeper Robbed of Rs 14 Lakh at Gunpoint

Delhi Shopkeeper Robbed of Rs 14 Lakh at Gunpoint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2026 09:20 IST

x

A 22-year-old shopkeeper in Delhi's Model Town was robbed of Rs 14 lakh at gunpoint by three unidentified men, prompting a police investigation and search for the suspects.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old shopkeeper in Delhi's Model Town was robbed of Rs 14 lakh at gunpoint and knifepoint.
  • Three unidentified men entered the shop under the pretext of updating their mobile number in Aadhaar details.
  • The robbers bolted the shop door, pointed a pistol at the victim, and demanded cash.
  • Police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the accused in the Delhi robbery.

Three unidentified men allegedly robbed a 22-year-old shopkeeper of Rs 14 lakh at gunpoint and knifepoint in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Model Town police station on Friday.

 

"The complainant, Kartik, a resident of Mahendru Enclave, told police that he was watching a film inside his shop when three unknown men entered on the pretext of updating their mobile number in Aadhaar details," a senior police officer said.

One of the accused bolted the shop door from inside, while another allegedly pointed a pistol at the victim's head. The third suspect reportedly placed a knife to his neck and demanded cash, Kartik told police in his complaint.

"The trio decamped with a bag containing Rs 14 lakh in cash," said the officer.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused. CCTV camera footage from nearby areas is being scanned, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimemediaControversies

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police Nab Five in Connection with iPhone Robbery
Delhi Police Nab Five in Connection with iPhone Robbery
Domestic Help Masterminds Fake ED Raid, Robs Elderly Couple
Domestic Help Masterminds Fake ED Raid, Robs Elderly Couple
Patna: Man killed, two injured in firing incident
Gunmen Open Fire at House in Delhi's Farsh Bazar
Gunmen Open Fire at House in Delhi's Farsh Bazar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Vayu Shakti: IAF Unleashes Full Air Dominance with Tejas, Rafale, Sukhoi, and Apache3:16

Vayu Shakti: IAF Unleashes Full Air Dominance with Tejas,...

'I never said I was ill: Former V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar breaks his silence0:48

'I never said I was ill: Former V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar...

CM Dhami shares heartwarming interaction with young girl0:37

CM Dhami shares heartwarming interaction with young girl

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO