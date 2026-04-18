Delhi Police Nab Five In Madhu Vihar Burglary Case

Delhi Police successfully cracked a major burglary case in Delhi's Madhu Vihar, arresting five suspects and recovering a significant portion of the Rs 1 crore worth of stolen valuables.

Key Points Delhi Police solved a burglary case in Madhu Vihar involving stolen valuables worth approximately Rs 1 crore.

Five individuals were arrested, including a goldsmith who allegedly received the stolen property.

Police recovered around 70 per cent of the stolen gold and diamond jewellery, 80 per cent of silver articles, and Rs 8 lakh in cash.

The accused conducted reconnaissance of residential areas to identify locked houses before committing burglaries at night.

The accused are habitual offenders with a history of involvement in previous criminal cases.

Delhi Police has cracked a burglary case involving theft of valuables worth around Rs 1 crore in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, arresting five people, including a goldsmith who allegedly received the stolen property, an official said on Saturday.

The case pertains to a burglary reported at Arya Nagar Apartment in the Madhu Vihar area earlier this month, he said.

A complaint was received on April 1, in which the victim said that the house had been locked on the evening of March 31, but upon returning the next day, "the locks were found broken and gold, diamond and silver jewellery, along with cash, were missing", a senior police officer said.

Investigation and Arrests in the Delhi Burglary Case

The total value of stolen items was estimated at around Rs 1 crore, including nearly Rs 12 lakh in cash, the officer said, adding that the police registered an FIR and an investigation was taken up.

"The team mapped the movement of the accused over a stretch of nearly 10 km, which proved crucial in identifying them. Police conducted a raid on April 8 and arrested two accused, identified as Babloo alias Kalua and Rampal alias Ramkumar," the officer said.

During interrogation, they revealed the involvement of their associate Vishal alias Vikku, who was subsequently apprehended on April 10, the officer added.

Recovery of Stolen Valuables and Further Investigation

Further questioning led to the identification of Pinky, an associate, and Ravi Soni, a goldsmith who allegedly received the stolen jewellery. Both were later arrested, police said.

The police recovered a substantial portion of the stolen item, including around 70 per cent of gold and diamond jewellery, 80 per cent of silver articles, and Rs 8 lakh in cash. Tools used in the crime were also seized, the officer said.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused conducted a recce of residential colonies during the daytime to identify locked houses and carried out burglaries at night. Police said the accused are habitual offenders and were involved in several previous criminal cases. Further investigation is underway.

Under Indian law, charges for burglary and receiving stolen property would typically apply in this case. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering further evidence and preparing a charge sheet for court.