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Home  » News » Accused In Theft Case Escape From Police Custody In Kerala

Accused In Theft Case Escape From Police Custody In Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 20:51 IST

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Two theft suspects escaped from police custody in North Paravoor, Kerala, prompting a manhunt and raising questions about security protocols during remand proceedings.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two individuals arrested for theft escaped from police custody in North Paravoor, Kerala.
  • The suspects were being taken to a magistrate's residence for remand proceedings when the escape occurred.
  • The accused allegedly pushed a police officer after their handcuffs were removed.
  • Police have launched an investigation and issued an alert to nearby stations to recapture the suspects.

Two persons arrested in a theft case escaped from police custody when they were taken to the residence of a magistrate for remand proceedings at North Paravoor on Sunday, officials said.

According to officials at the Kadavanthra police station, the accused, identified as Russel from Pathanamthitta and Sooraj from Alappuzha, were arrested in connection with a theft case in Kochi city.

 

Details Of The Escape

They were taken to the residence of the concerned magistrate in North Paravoor for remand proceedings, as it was a Sunday, police said.

After reaching the magistrate's residence in the evening, the handcuffs of the duo were removed. They allegedly pushed a police officer and escaped from the spot.

Though police attempted to chase them, they managed to get away.

Investigation Launched

North Paravoor police have launched an investigation into the incident.

An alert has been issued to nearby police stations, and a combing operation is underway to trace the accused, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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