Police Suspended After Accused Escapes in Odisha Theft Case

Three police officers in Odisha have been suspended after a theft suspect managed to escape from custody, prompting an investigation into potential negligence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three Odisha police personnel suspended after a theft suspect escaped from Brahmabarada police station custody.

The accused, Asish Kumar Behera, was arrested for a theft at Kundapatana hospital.

An inquiry has been ordered by the SP to investigate the circumstances surrounding the escape.

Preliminary findings suggest negligence on the part of the suspended police personnel.

Efforts are underway to re-arrest the absconding theft suspect in Jajpur, Odisha.

Three police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended in Odisha's Jajpur district on Saturday after an accused in a theft case escaped from custody, officials said.

SP Yash Pratap Shrimal ordered the suspension of ASI Achutananda Das and constables Vidyapati Palei and Santosh Kumar Sahoo, all posted at the Brahmabarada police station.

According to police, the accused, identified as Asish Kumar Behera alias Somu (24) of Chandamohini village, is the prime suspect in a theft at Kundapatana hospital that took place a couple of months ago.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested him from his residence late on Friday night and brought him to Brahmabarada police station. He was kept in custody and was scheduled to be produced before a local court on Saturday, officials said.

However, despite being under police watch, the accused managed to escape from custody in the early hours, they said.

Two other persons had been arrested and sent to jail last month in connection with the same theft case.

Investigation and Aftermath

Following the incident, the SP directed Jajpur Road SDPO Sarat Chandra Parida to conduct an inquiry.

Based on the preliminary findings pointing to negligence, the three personnel were placed under suspension, officials said.

Efforts are underway to trace and re-arrest the absconding accused, they said.