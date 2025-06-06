HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The Vande Bharat Train Across The Himalayas

By UMAR GANIE
June 06, 2025 05:36 IST

The train is specially equipped for extreme weather, capable of functioning in temperatures as low as minus 20°C, and include features like heated windshields, insulated toilets, and seismic dampers for safety.

IMAGE: The first Srinagar-Jammu Vande Bharat train at Srinagar railway station on Thursday, June 5, 2025. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first-ever Vande Bharat Express trains between Katra (Jammu) and Srinagar on Friday, June 6, 2025, marking the completion of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

This 272-km railway line, constructed at a cost of ₹43,780 crore (₹437.80 billion) , connects the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India through a network of 36 tunnels and 943 bridges across the Himalayas.

Two Vande Bharat trains will begin regular service on June 7, operating six days a week with stops at Banihal.

These trains are specially equipped for extreme weather, capable of functioning in temperatures as low as minus 20°C, and include features like heated windshields, insulated toilets, and seismic dampers for safety.

Security has been significantly stepped up in Srinagar and along the route ahead of the launch.

The project is seen as a major step in strengthening connectivity, boosting tourism and pilgrimage travel to Vaishno Devi, and integrating Kashmir more closely with the rest of the country.

Armed security personnel were seen standing guard and maintaining strict vigil at key access points, platforms, and surrounding areas of the station, as authorities remained on high alert in view of the high-profile event.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel keep a vigil at Srinagar railway station on Thursday, June 5, 2025 ahead of the inauguration of the first Srinagar-Jammu Vande Bharat train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

IMAGE: Srinagar railway station.
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

UMAR GANIE
