Salute The Indian Railways For This Marvel!

The Chenab Bridge, built at a cost of ₹14,000 crore (₹140 billion), is the world's highest railway and arch bridge, standing 359 metres above the river.

It is a key part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line (USBRL), which links Kashmir with the rest of India.

The final 63-km stretch from Katra to Sangaldan, which includes the bridge, will be inaugurated on June 6 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Constructed in a high seismic zone with difficult terrain and no road access, the project faced major challenges including transporting heavy equipment and building without disturbing the Chenab river's flow.

The 1,315 metre-long steel and concrete bridge is considered a landmark achievement in civil engineering.

IMAGE: A view of the Chenab bridge, the world's highest rail arch bridge, in Reasi. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel at the Chenab rail bridge ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Modi in Reasi, here and below.

IMAGE: A view of the Chenab rail bridge.

IMAGE: School students carry a 750-metre long National Flag as they take part in a Tiranga Yatra on the world's highest railway bridge on the Chenab river ahead of Independence Day last year.

IMAGE: A Tiranga Yatra on the world's highest railway bridge on the Chenab river, August 15. 2024.

IMAGE: A view of the Anji Khad bridge in Reasi.

IMAGE: The Indian Railways conducted a trial run on the Chenab Rail Bridge, built between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi, here and below.

IMAGE: A view of the Chenab bridge in Reasi.

IMAGE: A trial runs on the world's highest railway bridge.

IMAGE: The world's highest railway bridge is part of the Indian Railways' Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link project.

IMAGE: A view of the newly constructed Anji Khad bridge.

IMAGE: The Railways connected the two ends of the main arch of the world's highest bridge on the Chenab river on March 16, 2021.

IMAGE: A view of the then under-construction Chenab Bridge, here and below.

IMAGE: The Chenab Bridge is 359 metres above the river bed and 1,315 metres long.

IMAGE: Salute the Indian Railways for this marvel.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff