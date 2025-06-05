HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Salute The Indian Railways For This Marvel!

Salute The Indian Railways For This Marvel!

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 05, 2025 06:38 IST

x

The Chenab Bridge, built at a cost of ₹14,000 crore (₹140 billion), is the world's highest railway and arch bridge, standing 359 metres above the river.

It is a key part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line (USBRL), which links Kashmir with the rest of India.

The final 63-km stretch from Katra to Sangaldan, which includes the bridge, will be inaugurated on June 6 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Constructed in a high seismic zone with difficult terrain and no road access, the project faced major challenges including transporting heavy equipment and building without disturbing the Chenab river's flow.

The 1,315 metre-long steel and concrete bridge is considered a landmark achievement in civil engineering.

 

IMAGE: A view of the Chenab bridge, the world's highest rail arch bridge, in Reasi. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police personnel at the Chenab rail bridge ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Modi in Reasi, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: A view of the Chenab rail bridge.

 

IMAGE: School students carry a 750-metre long National Flag as they take part in a Tiranga Yatra on the world's highest railway bridge on the Chenab river ahead of Independence Day last year.

 

IMAGE: A Tiranga Yatra on the world's highest railway bridge on the Chenab river, August 15. 2024.

 

IMAGE: A view of the Anji Khad bridge in Reasi.

 

IMAGE: The Indian Railways conducted a trial run on the Chenab Rail Bridge, built between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: A view of the Chenab bridge in Reasi.

 

IMAGE: A trial runs on the world's highest railway bridge.

 

IMAGE: The world's highest railway bridge is part of the Indian Railways' Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link project.

 

IMAGE: A view of the newly constructed Anji Khad bridge.

 

IMAGE: The Railways connected the two ends of the main arch of the world's highest bridge on the Chenab river on March 16, 2021.

 

IMAGE: A view of the then under-construction Chenab Bridge, here and below.

 

IMAGE: The Chenab Bridge is 359 metres above the river bed and 1,315 metres long.

 

IMAGE: Salute the Indian Railways for this marvel.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Modi to inaugurate Kashmir rail link on Friday
Modi to inaugurate Kashmir rail link on Friday
Vande Bharat completes trial run in JK, reaches Srinagar
Vande Bharat completes trial run in JK, reaches Srinagar
J-K: Arch of world's highest railway bridge completed
J-K: Arch of world's highest railway bridge completed
A Train On World's Highest Rail Bridge
A Train On World's Highest Rail Bridge
Yeh Hai India: Bridge Among The Clouds
Yeh Hai India: Bridge Among The Clouds

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 2

Where You Can Watch Raj Khosla's Classics

webstory image 3

7 Top Toys To Play With For Kids & Maybe Adults Too

VIDEOS

Rohtang Pass' stunning visuals please tourists after fresh snowfall 2:02

Rohtang Pass' stunning visuals please tourists after...

Nora looks absolutely stunning in white1:02

Nora looks absolutely stunning in white

VIDEO: One of the best things I've ever done, Errol Musk on Ayodhya visit1:30

VIDEO: One of the best things I've ever done, Errol Musk...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD