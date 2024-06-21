A Train On World's Highest Rail Bridge

Railway officials conducted an extensive inspection to check the stability and safety of the newly constructed world's highest Chenab rail bridge built between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi.

Reports said the flagging of the first train between Sangaldan to Reasi is likely to be done on June 30, connecting the Reasi district in Jammu to Kashmir via the railway line.

The much-awaited world's highest railway bridge spans the Chenab river at a height of 359 metres (1,178 feet) above the river, which is 35 metres taller than Paris' Eiffel Tower.

The construction of the highest railway bridge was the biggest civil-engineering challenge faced by any railway project in India.

IMAGE: Trial runs on the newly constructed world's highest railway bridge -- the Chenab rail bridge built between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com