News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » A Train On World's Highest Rail Bridge

A Train On World's Highest Rail Bridge

By REDIFF NEWS
June 21, 2024 10:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Railway officials conducted an extensive inspection to check the stability and safety of the newly constructed world's highest Chenab rail bridge built between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi.

Reports said the flagging of the first train between Sangaldan to Reasi is likely to be done on June 30, connecting the Reasi district in Jammu to Kashmir via the railway line.

The much-awaited world's highest railway bridge spans the Chenab river at a height of 359 metres (1,178 feet) above the river, which is 35 metres taller than Paris' Eiffel Tower.

The construction of the highest railway bridge was the biggest civil-engineering challenge faced by any railway project in India.

 

IMAGE: Trial runs on the newly constructed world's highest railway bridge -- the Chenab rail bridge built between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Yeh Hai India: The Bridge In The Clouds
Yeh Hai India: The Bridge In The Clouds
J-K: Arch of world's highest railway bridge completed
J-K: Arch of world's highest railway bridge completed
A rail bridge taller than Eiffel Tower on Chenab soon
A rail bridge taller than Eiffel Tower on Chenab soon
Cummins 'tricks' as Australia beat B'desh amid rain
Cummins 'tricks' as Australia beat B'desh amid rain
Revive Policy or Accept Payout
Revive Policy or Accept Payout
PM leads Yoga Day event in Kashmir amid rain spoiler
PM leads Yoga Day event in Kashmir amid rain spoiler
How The President Spent Her Birthday
How The President Spent Her Birthday
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

World's Highest Railway Bridge To Open

World's Highest Railway Bridge To Open

Yeh Hai India: Bridge Among The Clouds

Yeh Hai India: Bridge Among The Clouds

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances