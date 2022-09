Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Clouds gather around the Chenab rail bridge at Kouri in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, September 13, 2022. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The bridge over the Chenab river is the world's highest single arch railway bridge.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com