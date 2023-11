Early on Thursday, November 9, 2023, an encounter between the security forces and the outlawed The Resistance Front began in the Kathohalan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

The forces neutralised a terrorist, but the operation is still ongoing as security forces continue their search to ensure the area is clear of any further threats.

IMAGE: Security reinforcements rush to the site where an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Locals gather at the site where the encounter occurred.

IMAGE: Security personnel at the site of the encounter here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com