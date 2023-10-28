When Pak Rangers Fired At BSF Posts

Two BSF personnel and a woman were injured on Thursday, October 26, 2023, night when Pakistani Rangers started firing at the International Border in the Arnia and RS Pura sectors of Jammu district.

BSF personnel effectively retaliated to the firing which came to an end early Friday.

Scores of families that had fled the border hamlets overnight after the unprovoked firing have now started returning to their homes.

The families had taken shelter in bunkers, temples and other safe areas in the border area.

Such intensed firing and shelling was witnessed after many years.

IMAGE: A villager shows a bullet casing following unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Rangers. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An elderly woman shows the mortar shells fired.

IMAGE: A man shows a bullet-ridden wall.

IMAGE: People stand outside their damaged homes.

IMAGE: View of a bullet-ridden kitchen.

IMAGE: A bullet casing.

IMAGE: A man shows the mortar shells fired.

IMAGE: People walk past a bullet-ridden wall.

WATCH: Locals Panic As Pak Rangers Fired At BSF Posts

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com