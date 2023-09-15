Their Lives Won't Go In Vain

The operation to neutralise the terrorists involved in the encounter that led to the killing of four security forces personnel continued for the second day on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
The police said they had 'encircled' two Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists in the higher reaches of Anantnag district, south Kashmir.
Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat and a jawan were murdered by terrorists in the Garol area of Anantnag district early on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
