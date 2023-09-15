Their Lives Won't Go In Vain

The operation to neutralise the terrorists involved in the encounter that led to the killing of four security forces personnel continued for the second day on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

The police said they had 'encircled' two Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists in the higher reaches of Anantnag district, south Kashmir.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat and a jawan were murdered by terrorists in the Garol area of Anantnag district early on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: People light candles during their protest against the killing of security personnel at the Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

IMAGE: People hold photographs of the murdered personnel during their protest.

IMAGE: Senior Indian Army officers pay tribute to Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Aashish Dhonchak.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lays a wreath and pays homage.

IMAGE: Soldiers pay tributes to Colonel Singh and Major Dhonchak.

IMAGE: Army and Jammu and Kashmir Special Operations Group personnel in action near the area where the terrorists are hiding.

IMAGE: Smoke rises from the area where the terrorists are hiding.

