The Grief Of A Martyr's Father

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat and a jawan were murdered by terrorists in the Garol area of Anantnag district early on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Ghulam Hassain Bhat, supported by former colleagues in his hour of grief, at the funeral of his slain son, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat.

IMAGE: DIG Bhat, sixth from left, offer prayers at his son's funeral.

IMAGE: DIG Bhat, second from right, at his son's funeral.

IMAGE: DySP Humayun Bhat's family members weep at his home, here and below. Mr Bhat is survived by his parents, wife and a son who is only 29 days old.

IMAGE: A senior police officer lays a wreath on DySP Humayun Bhat's coffin.

IMAGE: Senior police and J&K administration officials carry DySP Humayun Bhat's coffin.

IMAGE: Friends and colleagues mourned DySP Humayun Bhat on X, shattered by his death.

IMAGE: Funeral prayers for DySP Humayun Bhat.

IMAGE: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pays homage to DySP Humayun Bhat.

IMAGE: Manoj Sinha condoles with DySP Humayun Bhat's father and family members at their home.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com