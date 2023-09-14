News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The Grief Of A Martyr's Father

The Grief Of A Martyr's Father

By REDIFF NEWS
September 14, 2023 10:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat and a jawan were murdered by terrorists in the Garol area of Anantnag district early on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Ghulam Hassain Bhat, supported by former colleagues in his hour of grief, at the funeral of his slain son, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: DIG Bhat, sixth from left, offer prayers at his son's funeral.

 

IMAGE: DIG Bhat, second from right, at his son's funeral.

 

IMAGE: DySP Humayun Bhat's family members weep at his home, here and below. Mr Bhat is survived by his parents, wife and a son who is only 29 days old.

 

 

IMAGE: A senior police officer lays a wreath on DySP Humayun Bhat's coffin.

 

IMAGE: Senior police and J&K administration officials carry DySP Humayun Bhat's coffin.

 

IMAGE: Friends and colleagues mourned DySP Humayun Bhat on X, shattered by his death.

 

IMAGE: Funeral prayers for DySP Humayun Bhat.

 

IMAGE: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pays homage to DySP Humayun Bhat.

 

IMAGE: Manoj Sinha condoles with DySP Humayun Bhat's father and family members at their home.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Why President Murmu Hugged These Mothers
Why President Murmu Hugged These Mothers
Why This Mother Wept Before the President
Why This Mother Wept Before the President
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
Bangla Game: Will India Play SKY, Shami?
Bangla Game: Will India Play SKY, Shami?
2-day holiday in Kozhikode following Nipah outbreak
2-day holiday in Kozhikode following Nipah outbreak
'How can I earn 2 crores in 10 years?'
'How can I earn 2 crores in 10 years?'
'Ashok Gehlot's conscience is dead'
'Ashok Gehlot's conscience is dead'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn

Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn

'Martyrdom is a part of our lives'

'Martyrdom is a part of our lives'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances