Rising cricketer Baker passes away at 20

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Worcestershire County Cricket Club/X

Worcestershire County Cricket Club is devastated by the sudden passing of their talented left-arm spinner, Josh Baker, at the young age of 20.

A product of their youth system and an England U-19 player, Baker had overcome a back injury and was making a name for himself. He was instrumental in Worcestershire's Division Two championship win last year, contributing in five matches. This season, he already made two first-team appearances and took three wickets in a second XI game this week.

The cause of death remains undisclosed.

"We are heartbroken," said CEO Ashley Giles. "Josh's infectious spirit and dedication made him a beloved member of our cricket family. He was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our club."

Giles expressed deepest condolences to Baker's family and friends. "Beyond his talent, his warmth, kindness, and professionalism touched everyone who knew him," the club statement added.