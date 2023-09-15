The Terrorists Will Be Eliminated Soon

Early on Wednesday, September 13, Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag district.

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said it had 'encircled' two Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists responsible for the murders.

IMAGE: Security personnel monitor the hills where the terrorists are hiding in Kokernag, Anantnag district, here, below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday, raising the death toll during an ongoing three-day search operation in a remote village in Rajouri district to three.

IMAGE: Security personnel at the site where an encounter took place between security forces and terrorists in Rajouri, here and below.

