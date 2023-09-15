News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The Terrorists Will Be Eliminated Soon

The Terrorists Will Be Eliminated Soon

By REDIFF NEWS
September 15, 2023 11:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Early on Wednesday, September 13, Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag district.

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said it had 'encircled' two Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists responsible for the murders.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel monitor the hills where the terrorists are hiding in Kokernag, Anantnag district, here, below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday, raising the death toll during an ongoing three-day search operation in a remote village in Rajouri district to three.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel at the site where an encounter took place between security forces and terrorists in Rajouri, here and below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
The Grief Of A Martyr's Father
The Grief Of A Martyr's Father
Their Lives Won't Go In Vain
Their Lives Won't Go In Vain
Why President Murmu Hugged These Mothers
Why President Murmu Hugged These Mothers
Made In Heaven Actor Rio Kapadia's Last Post
Made In Heaven Actor Rio Kapadia's Last Post
Asian Games' ultimate makeover: Esports to breakdancing
Asian Games' ultimate makeover: Esports to breakdancing
Sri Lanka's top bowler in doubt for Asia Cup final
Sri Lanka's top bowler in doubt for Asia Cup final
'Let's create some more magic'
'Let's create some more magic'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn

Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn

'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'

'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances