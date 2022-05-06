News
The Terror Tunnel Of Samba

The Terror Tunnel Of Samba

By Rediff News Bureau
May 06, 2022 20:04 IST
On Wednesday, May 4, Border Security Force detected a suspected underground cross-border tunnel in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This came nearly a fortnight after security forces gunned down two suicide bombers of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit who had infiltrated from Pakistan.

The BSF has launched a massive operation to detect tunnels along the International Border in the Jammu sector.

Please click on the images for glimpses of what the BSF discovered in Samba.

IMAGE: A small opening, suspected to be a tunnel, discovered near the International Border in Samba. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A 265 feet-long oxygen pipe found in the tunnel. Photograph: PRO BSF/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Border Security Force personnel deployed in the area. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
