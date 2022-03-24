News
Rediff.com  » News » Pro-Russian Ukrainian Troops...

Pro-Russian Ukrainian Troops...

By Rediff News Bureau
March 24, 2022 17:35 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of pro-Russian troops in Ukraine's Russian-controlled Donetsk region.

 

IMAGE: A pro-Russian soldier at the weapons depot in Ukraine's Russian-controlled Donetsk region. All Photographs: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A pro-Russian soldier handles a mortar round.

 

IMAGE: A pro-Russian soldier checks weapons inside a building, which according to the Russian military, was previously a fighting position used by the Ukrainian armed forces.

 

IMAGE: A pro-Russian soldier enjoys a smoke before he resumes battle.

 

IMAGE: A pro-Russian soldier checks weapons.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
