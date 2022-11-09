The Lunar Eclipse As Seen In India

Glimpses of the year's last lunar eclipse:

IMAGE: The moon partially covered by the earth's shadow, seen behind the Taj Mahal. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The lunar eclipse seen in the sky over Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The lunar eclipse seen in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A woman gazes through a telescope to watch the eclipse in Ranchi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees take a dip in the Koyna river, a tributary of the Krishna river, while offering prayers during the eclipse in Karad. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees pray during the eclipse while standing in the waters of the Banganga tank in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The full moon seen in the sky from Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A yellow full moon seen in the sky from Jammu.

The moon illuminates as yellow or red due to the sunlight passing through and bouncing off the earth's atmosphere. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: People look through a telescope to watch the total lunar eclipse in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A red moon seen in the sky over Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com