On Tuesday, October 31, Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar of the Jammu and Kashmir police was shot by the terrorists outside his home at Kralpora in the Pattan area of Baramulla district.

Dar -- the father of seven children -- was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

This is the third such terrorist attack in as many days in the Kashmir Valley.

IMAGE: A family member wails over Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar's death. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Family members mourn Constable Dar's dearh.

