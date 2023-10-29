News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » J-K cop playing cricket shot by terrorists in Srinagar, critical

J-K cop playing cricket shot by terrorists in Srinagar, critical

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 29, 2023 18:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Jammu and Kashmir police officer was shot and critically wounded by terrorists in downtown Srinagar on Sunday, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel talking to local people after terrorists open fire at a police officer while playing cricket, in Srinagar, October 29, 2023. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was playing cricket with local boys at the Eidgah ground when he was shot by terrorists, the officials said.

 

The injured officer was rushed to a hospital.

Doctors were attending to him and his condition was stated to be critical, they said.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Kashmir zone police stated, "Terrorists fired upon & injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. Area cordoned off, case registered."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pak pushing foreign terrorists into J-K: Army
Pak pushing foreign terrorists into J-K: Army
Plan to withdraw Army from J-K put off indefinitely
Plan to withdraw Army from J-K put off indefinitely
J-K police nab PhD scholar in terror module bust
J-K police nab PhD scholar in terror module bust
Baghel top CM choice, no rift with him: Singhdeo
Baghel top CM choice, no rift with him: Singhdeo
WC PIX: England batters left in shambles
WC PIX: England batters left in shambles
PIX: Rohit shines as England's bowlers restrict India
PIX: Rohit shines as England's bowlers restrict India
Rohit Sharma joins elite 18,000 club
Rohit Sharma joins elite 18,000 club
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Efforts on from across LoC to disturb J-K peace: Army

Efforts on from across LoC to disturb J-K peace: Army

2 Army officers, jawan and Dy SP killed in JK gunfight

2 Army officers, jawan and Dy SP killed in JK gunfight

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances