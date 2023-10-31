J-K cop shot dead by terrorists outside his house

Terrorists shot dead a policeman outside his house in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar, a resident of Kralpora in Pattan area, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

"Injured Police Personnel #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the #martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture. Area has been cordoned off. Search operation going on,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

This is the third such terrorist attack in as many days in Kashmir Valley.

While a police officer was critically injured in firing by terrorists on Sunday in Srinagar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district on Monday.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said the killing is yet another indicator of the "terrible price" that Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel are paying in the fight against terrorism.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the death of Head Constable Gh. Mohd. Dar of @JmuKmrPolice in a militant attack earlier this evening. His death is yet another indicator of the terrible price JK Police personnel have paid in the decades long fight against terror in the region. I pray that he find place in Jannat & his loved ones find strength at this difficult time," Abdullah said in a post on X.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing and said there was an unfortunate rise in such attacks.

"In just a few days we are seeing an unfortunate rise in targeted killings. I condemn each one of these cowardly acts. My deepest condolences to the family of Ghulam Mohd Dar who was shot in Tangmarg today,” Mufti said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur termed it a "dastardly act of terror".

"Coming like cowards and opening fire at unarmed cop is no bravery. Fight to wipe out all terrorists will continue and time is not far when last nail will be pushed in the coffin of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Heartfelt condolences to the family of slain cop,” Thakur said in a statement.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the fresh spate of attacks was worrying.

“Highly condemn the killing of a policeman in Tangmarg Baramulla. It is quite worrying that we have witnessed several attacks of this nature in different parts of the Valley. Hope the authorities will step up and rein in such inimical elements to ensure longlasting peace and calm,” Bukhari said in a post on X.