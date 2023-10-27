The Faces Of Gaza's Grief

Glimpses from Gaza and Israel as the war provoked by Hamas' horrific attack escalates.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A Palestinian weeps as others search for casualties following an Israeli strike on a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians react at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians work to rescue a woman at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis. Photograph: Fadi Shana/Reuters

IMAGE: A man carries a child as Palestinians search for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City. Photograph: Yasser Qudih/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian man is assisted as others search for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City. Photograph: Yasser Qudih/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke rises from Israeli strikes as seen from a tent camp sheltering displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian man is assisted at the site of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City. Photograph: Yasser Qudih/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians react at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian woman is assisted as people search for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City. Photograph: Yasser Qudih/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians evacuate a casualty following an Israeli strike on a house in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli security and emergency officials remove debris from a damaged building in Rishon Lezion, Israel, following a rocket attack from Gaza. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters =

IMAGE: Members of the emergency services and a search dog gather outside a damaged building in Rishon Lezion, Israelfollowing a rocket attack from Gaza. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Ilan Regev shows a picture of his children Maya and Itay, held hostage in Gaza, during an interview with Reuters, after holding talks with Italian authorities in Rome, Italy, October 25, 2023 Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

IMAGE: Holocaust survivor Yeshayahu Foyer, 91 years old, shows a part of the rocket fired from Gaza that hit his house in Ashkelon in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: A child takes a photograph of teddy bears, each representing children who are believed to be held hostage in Gaza, at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photograph: Janis Laizans/Reuters

IMAGE: Friends and family mourn British-Israelis Lianne Sharabi and her daughters Noiya Sharabi, 16, and Yahel Sharabi, 13, who were killed in the horrific Hamas attack, at their funeral in Kfar Harif, Israel. Their husband and father Eli is missing. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Youssef Ahmad, 20, collects donations along the streets to provide humanitarian relief to the Gaza Strip in the port city of Tyre, Lebanon. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

IMAGE: Workers sort aid to be distributed to Palestinians at a United Nations-run facility in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli armoured vehicles take part in an operation at a location given as the northern Gaza Strip in this still image taken from handout video released October 26, 2023. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com