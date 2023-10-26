The Nepalis Killed By Hamas

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A woman offers a garland to the coffin of a Nepali student who was killed in the Hamas attack on its arrival in Kathmandu. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Nepal army personnel carry a coffin with the body of a Nepali student in Kathmandu. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Shahar, 9, the brother of Maayan Idan, 18, who was killed in the Hamas attack in kibbutz Nahal Oz, and the son of Tzahi who was abducted to the Gaza Strip, at Maayan's funeral in Kibbutz Einat, Israel. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners at the funeral of David Carroll, who was killed in Kibbutz Beeri by Hamas terrorists, at Kibbutz Revivim, Israel. Photograph: R Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: A bullet-riddled window in Kibbutz Kissufim in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier reaches for the tail of a mortar shell in Kibbutz Kissufim. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Empty bullet shells on the ground in Kibbutz Kissufim. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: The remains of motorbikes used by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Kissufim. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB.

A blood-stained kindergarten in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli flag flutters in front of the remains of a building in Kibbutz Beeri. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: A hole in the wall of the bathroom of a kindergarden in Kibbutz Beeri. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: A melted television set is seen on the wall of a burnt home in Kibbutz Beeri. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: A general view shows the destruction on Kibbutz Beeri. Photograph: Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters

IMAGE: Teddy bears are placed on the bed in a saferoom which is also used as a children's room and all covered with soot following the Hamas attack in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners at the funeral of Palestinians from the al-Astal family, who were killed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians inspect the remains of a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

IMAGE: Residential buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in Zahra City in southern Gaza City. Photograph: Shadi Tabatibi/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian checks the damage at a mosque which was hit in an Israeli air strike in the Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: The Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where a mosque was hit. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Egyptian Red Crescent members and volunteers gather next to a truck carrying humanitarian aid as it drives through the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side, in Rafah, Egypt, into Gaza. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com