Israel Gets Ready For Gaza Land Offensive

Israel Gets Ready For Gaza Land Offensive

By REDIFF NEWS
October 20, 2023 15:49 IST
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: A formation of Israeli tanks and other military are positioned near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant meets soldiers in a field near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers sit next to a military bulldozer. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers check a tank in an area near Israel's border. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers patrol an area near Israel's border. Photograph: Amir CohenA/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli military armoured personnel carriers in position near Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fire at the border with Lebanon. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An explosion is seen on a tower that Islamic Resistance said was at an Israeli military site near the Israel-Lebanon border in this screengrab obtained from a social media video by Reuters. Photograph: Islamic Resistance/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Toys and other belongings are seen inside a damaged family home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers build structures for new graves for victims of the Hamas massacre in Kibbutz Revivim. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Wounded Palestinians react at the site of an Israeli strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Yasser Qudih/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man carries a wounded child at the site of an Israeli strike. Photograph: Yasser Qudih/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians work amidst the rubble at the site of an Israeli strike. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians work to remove debris as they search for bodies. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians search for bodies at a house. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person shows a piece of a missile at the site where a girl was killed in Israeli strikes on a house in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue workers carry a casualty in Gaza. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians charge their mobile phones from a point powered by solar panels provided by an owner of an electric appliances shop as electricity remains cut during the ongoing conflict. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residential buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes are seen in Zahra City. Photograph: Shadi Tabatibi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians, who fled their homes amid Israeli strikes, take shelter in a tent camp at a United Nations-run centre in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photograph: Bassam Masoud/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
'The family has collapsed'
'Don't know how long it'll take Israel to heal'
'Netanyahu should resign!'
Markets in bear hug; global trends, crude prices weigh
Stokes back as England eye revival vs South Africa
Recipe: Chef Nachiket's Mushroom Tikka
Hindujas tap private credit, foreign banks for RCap
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

