How Long Will Israelis, Palestinians Weep?

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Mourners at a funeral for Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

IMAGE: Family and friends mourn Smadar Edan and Roy Edan at their funeral in Kfar Harif, Israel.

Smadar and Roy were killed by Hamas terrorists while two of their children hid in a closet.

Roy, who was a news photographer, documented the Hamas infiltration before he was shot; their three-year-old daughter Abigail remains unaccounted for. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners at a funeral for Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike that damaged the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, where Palestinians who fled their homes were taking shelter, at the church in Gaza City. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

IMAGE: The families of Israelis who are missing or being held hostage by Hamas stand by a dinner table with empty chairs that symbolically represent hostages with families that are waiting for them to come home. Photograph: Janis Laizans/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike in Gaza City, here and below. Photograph: Mutasem Murtaja/Reuters

Photograph: Mutasem Murtaja/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers walk next to a burnt car following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip that landed in Ashkelon, southern Israel. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Israelis stand around near a site where a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip landed in Ashkelon. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman looks on at a damaged site following a rocket attack the night before, from the Gaza Strip that landed in Ashkelon. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians are pictured through a broken glass window following an Israeli raid in Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian boy stands next to a damaged car in Tulkarm. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians walk on a damaged road in Tulkarm. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Egyptian tanks at Al Arish airport, Egypt, near the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: Egyptian Red Crescent members coordinate aid for Gaza after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the Rafah border crossing. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: An ambulance in the convoy as Guterres visits the Rafah border crossing. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: Major G of the Israeli army's explosive ordnance disposal unit kneels near a collection of weapons and ammunition which Israel's army says were left behind by Hamas terrorists in Israel's southern communities near Ashdod, Israel. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: A man sprays water on an installation of fresh flowers created by Tel Aviv florists to show support for Israel at Habima Square. Photograph: Janis Laizans/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com