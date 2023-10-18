Israel-Gaza: Deaths Among The Ruins

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Photograph: Photograph: Reuters TV IMAGE: An injured person is taken to hospital after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other in this screen grab obtained from video.

IMAGE: An injured person is assisted at the Shifa Hospital. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians carry a casualty following strikes on houses in Rafah. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Bodies of the Palestinians killed at a hospital. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians carry a wounded man. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners bury the bodies of Palestinians from the Zraiee family, killed in Israeli air strikes, at a cemetery in central Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble of a building destroyed by Israeli strikes in Khan Younis. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Israelis mourn the Kutz family -- parents Aviv and Livnat and teens Rotem, Yonatan and Yiftach -- who were killed by Hamas terrorists, at their funeral in Gan Yavne, southern Israel. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: A man prepares a grave in Gan Yavne, southern Israel. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: An elderly woman sits in an ambulance after a rocket launched from Gaza towards Israel hit a building in Sderot. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: A damaged home after it was hit by a rocket launched from Gaza. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Vehicles destroyed in the ongoing conflict in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: The remains of a home after it was hit by a rocket launched from Gaza into Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: An animal rescue team retrieves a dog from Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: The remains of a family home at Kibbutz Beeri. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers inspect the remains of a burnt house at Kibbutz Beeri. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier walks past the remains of a burnt houses in Kibbutz Beeri. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: A Hanukkiyah, a candlestick used during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, stands on the remains of a burnt windowsill in Kibbutz Beeri. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: The remains of burnt cars seen on a road in Kibbutz Beeri. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Egyptian volunteers sit next to trucks after seeing smoke rising from the Palestinian side at the Rafah crossing, as aid groups wait for the reopening of the crossing. Photograph: Reuters

