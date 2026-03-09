HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Thane Temple Robbed: Thieves Steal Donation Box with ₹10,000

Thane Temple Robbed: Thieves Steal Donation Box with ₹10,000

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2026 11:18 IST

x

A temple in Thane, Maharashtra, was targeted by thieves who stole a donation box containing around ₹10,000, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A temple in Thane, Maharashtra, was burglarized, with thieves stealing a donation box.
  • The donation box contained approximately ₹10,000 in cash.
  • Police are investigating the temple theft, reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.
  • An FIR has been registered against unidentified individuals for house trespass and theft.

Unidentified miscreants allegedly broke into a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district and decamped with a donation box containing about Rs 10,000, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Kasarhat Vaishya Mandir of Sri Bal Mitra Ganesh Mandal in the Kalyan area in the early hours of Saturday, an official from the Bazarpeth police station said.

 

The accused forcibly entered the temple premises and stole the steel 'hundi' (donation box), containing about Rs 10,000 in cash offered by devotees, kept in front of the deity, the official said.

The police suspect the accused gained entry into the premises during the night hours and fled with the donation box before the temple reopened on Saturday morning.

The CCTV footage of the temple premises and nearby areas was being examined to identify the culprits, the police said.

Based on a complaint, the Bazarpeth police registered an FIR on Sunday against unidentified persons under sections 331(4) (house trespass) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Thane Hospital Owner Claims ₹10 Lakh Cheating by Former Partners
Thane Hospital Owner Claims ₹10 Lakh Cheating by Former Partners
MCOCA Invoked Against Four in Thane Assault Case
MCOCA Invoked Against Four in Thane Assault Case
Man Assaulted During Holi Celebrations in Thane District
Hindu Groups Protest Over Alleged Idol Desecration in Himachal Temple
Hindu Groups Protest Over Alleged Idol Desecration in Himachal Temple
Two Jail Staffers Held for Accepting Bribe in Thane

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Fans dance outside Mumbai airport as India crushes New Zealand1:35

Fans dance outside Mumbai airport as India crushes New...

'Heroes' Welcome in Ahmedabad! Team India Reach Hotel1:32

'Heroes' Welcome in Ahmedabad! Team India Reach Hotel

TV personality Shefali Bagga celebrates Indias T20 World Cup victory0:36

TV personality Shefali Bagga celebrates Indias T20 World...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO