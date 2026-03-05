Man Assaulted During Holi Celebrations in Thane District

A 49-year-old man was allegedly assaulted during Holi celebrations in Kalyan, Thane, after he intervened to stop individuals from endangering a child near a bonfire, leading to a police investigation.

A 49-year-old man was assaulted allegedly by four persons during Holi celebrations in Kalyan in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

According to the complaint lodged by Riyaz Abbas Syed (49), a businessman from Shivajinagar, the incident occurred around 11 pm on March 2 in the parking area of his building, the Mahatma Phule police station official said.

Details of the Assault

"He has named Ramkumar Gupta, his sons Rahul Ramkumar Gupta and Rohit Ramkumar Gupta, and nephew Rohan Budhsagar Gupta in his complaint. Syed has claimed the argument started after he stopped these persons from getting a small child to remove a coconut from a Holi bonfire," the official said.

Syed was assaulted and his wife was abused, the official said quoting the complaint. No arrest has been made in the case, the official added.