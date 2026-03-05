HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man Assaulted During Holi Celebrations in Thane District

Man Assaulted During Holi Celebrations in Thane District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 05, 2026 20:27 IST

A 49-year-old man was allegedly assaulted during Holi celebrations in Kalyan, Thane, after he intervened to stop individuals from endangering a child near a bonfire, leading to a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A 49-year-old man was allegedly assaulted during Holi celebrations in Kalyan, Thane.
  • The assault occurred after the man stopped the accused from using a child to remove a coconut from a Holi bonfire.
  • The victim has filed a complaint naming four individuals involved in the alleged assault.
  • Police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made yet.

A 49-year-old man was assaulted allegedly by four persons during Holi celebrations in Kalyan in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

According to the complaint lodged by Riyaz Abbas Syed (49), a businessman from Shivajinagar, the incident occurred around 11 pm on March 2 in the parking area of his building, the Mahatma Phule police station official said.

 

Details of the Assault

"He has named Ramkumar Gupta, his sons Rahul Ramkumar Gupta and Rohit Ramkumar Gupta, and nephew Rohan Budhsagar Gupta in his complaint. Syed has claimed the argument started after he stopped these persons from getting a small child to remove a coconut from a Holi bonfire," the official said.

Syed was assaulted and his wife was abused, the official said quoting the complaint. No arrest has been made in the case, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
