Hindu Groups Protest Over Alleged Idol Desecration in Himachal Temple

Hindu Groups Protest Over Alleged Idol Desecration in Himachal Temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 07, 2026 20:16 IST

Tensions rise in Himachal Pradesh as Hindu organisations protest after a minor allegedly desecrated an idol in a Chamba temple, prompting a police investigation and community appeals for calm.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A protest was held by Hindu organisations in Himachal Pradesh after an alleged idol desecration incident.
  • A minor boy is accused of setting fire to a cloth covering an idol in the Jalpa temple in Chamba district.
  • Local residents have demanded strict action against the accused, submitting a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.
  • Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident, considering all possible angles.
  • The family of the accused has apologised to the villagers, assuring that such an incident will not occur again.

Members of Hindu organisations staged a protest after a boy allegedly set fire to a cloth covering an idol in the Jalpa temple in Himachal's Chamba district on Saturday.

Enraged over the incident, some local residents submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner seeking stringent action against the accused.

 

The police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway, officials said, adding that they will look into all aspects of the incident.

However, the family members of the minor boy apologised to the villagers, saying that the incident would not be repeated in future.

The situation is under control, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
