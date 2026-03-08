HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Thane Hospital Owner Claims ₹10 Lakh Cheating by Former Partners



Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 08, 2026 10:37 IST

A hospital owner in Thane, Maharashtra, alleges he was cheated of ₹10 lakh by former partners, leading to a police investigation into the financial dispute and alleged breach of trust.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • A hospital owner in Thane has filed a police complaint alleging he was cheated of ₹10 lakh by two former partners.
  • The accused individuals had entered a partnership with the hospital in 2016, investing ₹63.20 lakh and receiving ₹1.28 crore in profits between 2017 and 2021.
  • The partners allegedly withdrew from the agreement, demanded additional funds, and obtained ₹1 crore in cheques under false pretences, with ₹10 lakh being successfully encashed.
  • Police have registered a case against the accused under sections related to cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation, and defamation.

Police have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly cheating the owner of a private hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district of ₹10 lakh, officials said.

According to the victim's complaint, the accused had entered into a 10-year partnership for the Dombivli-based hospital's medical facilities in 2016, investing ₹63.20 lakh. Between 2017 and 2021, they received profits and returns amounting to about ₹1.28 crore.

 

The accused later withdrew from the partnership abruptly, demanded more money, and extracted cheques of ₹1 crore from the hospital owner under false pretences. Of these, ₹10 lakh was encashed, while payment on the remaining cheques was stopped after suspicion of foul play, an official said.

The accused had already recovered more than their investment, but allegedly engaged in cheating and attempted to defame the complainant in the medical profession, he said.

Police Investigation and Charges

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Friday against the two accused under sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Javadwad said.

A probe was underway into the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
