Thane Hospital Owner Claims ₹10 Lakh Cheating by Former Partners

A hospital owner in Thane, Maharashtra, alleges he was cheated of ₹10 lakh by former partners, leading to a police investigation into the financial dispute and alleged breach of trust.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Police have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly cheating the owner of a private hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district of ₹10 lakh, officials said.

According to the victim's complaint, the accused had entered into a 10-year partnership for the Dombivli-based hospital's medical facilities in 2016, investing ₹63.20 lakh. Between 2017 and 2021, they received profits and returns amounting to about ₹1.28 crore.

The accused later withdrew from the partnership abruptly, demanded more money, and extracted cheques of ₹1 crore from the hospital owner under false pretences. Of these, ₹10 lakh was encashed, while payment on the remaining cheques was stopped after suspicion of foul play, an official said.

The accused had already recovered more than their investment, but allegedly engaged in cheating and attempted to defame the complainant in the medical profession, he said.

Police Investigation and Charges

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Friday against the two accused under sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Javadwad said.

A probe was underway into the case.