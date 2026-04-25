Dombivli Murder Case: Absconding Accused Arrested After Months On The Run

Police in Thane have successfully apprehended an absconding accused in the 2023 Dombivli murder case after months of evading arrest.

Key Points Police in Thane have arrested an absconding accused in connection with a 2023 murder case in Dombivli.

The accused, Deepak Karkade, was apprehended in Nanded district after evading arrest since November 2023.

Karkade had been working as a mason and changing locations to avoid police detection.

The victim, Somnath Shinde, was killed after an altercation over consuming liquor.

Police investigating a 2023 murder case in Dombivli near Thane have apprehended an absconding accused from Nanded district, around 600 km from here, who was working as a mason after changing his appearance, an official said on Saturday.

Accused Evaded Arrest For Months

Assistant Commissioner of Police Suhas Hemade stated that the accused, identified as Deepak Karkade, had been evading arrest since November 2023.

Police arrested Villan Vishnu Thaware (41) and Yogesh Timappa Dongre (42) after the body of Somnath Shinde was found with severe injuries to the head, forehead, and face behind a cemetery at Devichapada on November 27, 2023.

Police Investigation Leads To Arrest

After Karkade's name surfaced in the investigation, police had been on his trail.

"Karkade was constantly changing his locations to dodge the police for about two and a half years. Despite his attempts to hide his existence, our team remained on his trail and successfully apprehended him from a field in a village in Nanded district where he was working as a mason," a police officer said.

The accused trio had killed the victim by smashing his head with a stone following an altercation over consuming liquor, police said.

Further investigation is underway.