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Home  » News » Bihar murder suspect arrested in Thane after two years on the run

Bihar murder suspect arrested in Thane after two years on the run

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 14:18 IST

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A man wanted in connection with a 2022 murder in Bihar has been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, after an extensive search, bringing a fugitive to justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Amarendra Kumar Ramnagina Singh, wanted in a 2022 Bihar murder case, has been arrested in Thane.
  • A non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh, who had been absconding since 2022.
  • Police traced Singh to a hotel in the Mira Road area of Thane based on specific information.
  • The murder case involves multiple accused and took place in Dhanauji village, Bihar, in May 2022.
  • Singh has been handed over to Bihar police for further legal action related to the murder charges.

A man wanted in a 2022 murder case in Bihar's East Champaran district has been arrested from Thane in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Amarendra Kumar Ramnagina Singh, was absconding since 2022 and a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him by a court in Motihari. Based on inputs that he was hiding in the Mira Road area, a search operation was launched, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar's Assistant Commissioner of Police Ganpat Pingle said.

 

Acting on specific information, the police traced the accused to a hotel in the Mira Road area here and arrested him on Monday, he said.

Details of the Bihar Murder Case

According to the Bihar police, the case pertains to a murder that took place in Dhanauji village on May 4, 2022, involving multiple accused.

A case had been registered at Pakaridayal police station there against 12 persons, including Singh, on charges of murder, attempt to murder and rioting. A charge sheet has already been filed in the case, an official from Pakaridayal police station said over the phone.

The accused has been handed over to the Bihar police for further legal action, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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