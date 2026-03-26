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Home  » News » Police Investigate Murder of Domestic Worker in Mira Road Flat

Police Investigate Murder of Domestic Worker in Mira Road Flat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 09:22 IST

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Police in Thane are investigating the murder of a 40-year-old domestic help found stabbed to death in a Mira Road flat, seeking to uncover the motive and identify the perpetrator.

Key Points

  • A 40-year-old domestic help was discovered dead with stab wounds in a Mira Road flat in Thane district.
  • Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the domestic worker's death.
  • The victim had access to the flat, and the investigation includes examining CCTV footage and questioning residents.
  • Authorities are exploring various angles to determine the motive behind the murder of the domestic worker.

A 40-year-old domestic help has been found dead with stab injuries in a flat where she worked in Maharashtra's Thane district, with the police suspecting it to be a case of murder, officials said on Thursday.

The woman was found lying in a pool of blood on Wednesday evening inside the flat where two men lived at a housing society in the Mira Road area, they said.

 

The deceased worked as a domestic help, and both she and the flats' occupants had access to the house keys, the officials said.

The police rushed to the spot after being alerted and shifted the body to a government hospital for a postmortem.

Police Investigation Underway

"Prima facie, the victim sustained multiple stab wounds. The body was found inside the flat where she was employed. A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person," an official from the Mira Road police station said.

The motive behind the killing is not yet known, and investigators are probing various angles, he said.

"We are examining CCTV footage from the locality and recording statements of neighbours and other residents of the society to ascertain the sequence of events," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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